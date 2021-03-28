Davido doesn’t make money from album sales – Kemi Olunloyo reveals how the DMW boss makes money

Investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo in a recent statement disclosed that Nigerian music star and DMW boss, Davido doesn’t make money from the sales of his album.

According to Kemi Olunloyo she revealed this is so because Davido makes his song available to fans for free.

She wrote via her Twitter handle: ‘Davido does not make money from album sales. He gives music free to his fans. He makes money from shows and appearances. I said it before, most music Journalists in North America are more familiar with WizKid , Burnaboy and the Kutis when he’s actually the American.’

She disclosed it is part of the reason he is yet to get a Grammy nomination.

She wrote; ‘Vanessa should have entered either of Davido’s albums into the Grammys but it may have been rejected due to sales eligibility. Davido fans want free downloads and that kills his sales eligibility. This is why I always shout “support upcoming artists” when posting my son. BUY $1’