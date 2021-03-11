Don Jazzy, Olamide , others congratulate Fireboy as he becomes a Mansion owner in Lagos

Nigerian A-List singers, Don Jazzy, Olamide, Adekunle Gold and others have showered congratulatory messages on fast-rising singer, Fireboy on his latest achievement as a Mansion owner in Lagos.

Taking to his official Instagram page to flaunt his new house, the 25-year-old wrote;

”Beyond Blessed”

Reacting to this, Fireboy’s boss, @olamide wrote; ‘Congratulations! More cribs

@adekunlegold wrote; “Congrats”

@phynofino wrote; “Congrats champ”

@donjazzy wrote; “Congratulations champion”

@chinkotiger wrote; “On gaaaaad …Brozay”

@missamadi wrote; “Congrats!!!!! You deserve all!”

@etek_notion wrote; “Sabi man. More winnings”

@sheyebanks wrote; “Congrats champ. More big achievements”

For those who do not know, Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He is signed to YBNL Nation, a record label founded by Nigerian rapper Olamide. His debut studio album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps was released in 2019.