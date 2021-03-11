Don Jazzy shows off the curtains, blinds for his new house (Video)

Top-rated producer and Mavin Records owner, Don Jazzy seems to be a lover of good designs especially when it comes to furnishing his house to taste.

Well, Don Jazzy in a recent update shared that he has bought curtains and blinds for his newly acquired house.

The Mavin boss shared a video on his Instagram account on Wednesday displaying the newly fixed curtains and blinds as Rema’s new song ‘Bounce’ plays in the background.

”Shout out to @vintagedeluxeinteriors for hooking me up with beautiful curtains and blinds for the house.

“He is pretty much the go to plug for everything curtains. If you know you know,” he wrote.

Watch the video below;

Recall that Don Jazzy recently acquired a new house at Lekki, Lagos state.