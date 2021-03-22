‘He is ashamed’ – Reactions as video of Buhari’s lookalike finally surfaces online (Watch)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

We reported recently that President Muhammadu Buhari’s lookalike who is the driver of a commercial bus commonly called ”Danfo” went viral after being spotted in Lagos state.

The man’s striking resemblance with Buhari had people flocking around him.

In a video that surfaced online, he could be seen bending his head and at some point, he covered his face as a crowd gathered to stare at him.

There were chants of ”Sai Baba, Sai Buhari” which is a hailing coined by supporters of President Buhari.

The man could be seen bowing his head in shame as netizens believe he had to hide his face because the president is not doing well in governance.

Watch below:

 

