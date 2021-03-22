‘He is ashamed’ – Reactions as video of Buhari’s lookalike finally surfaces online (Watch)

We reported recently that President Muhammadu Buhari’s lookalike who is the driver of a commercial bus commonly called ”Danfo” went viral after being spotted in Lagos state.
The man’s striking resemblance with Buhari had people flocking around him.
In a video that surfaced online, he could be seen bending his head and at some point, he covered his face as a crowd gathered to stare at him.
There were chants of ”Sai Baba, Sai Buhari” which is a hailing coined by supporters of President Buhari.
Watch below:
The misfortune and embarrassment he must be feeling. pic.twitter.com/0E7n4WBARN
— Morris Monye💙 (@Morris_Monye) March 22, 2021
