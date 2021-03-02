I must hit the billionaire status before 40 – Toke Makinwa

Media personality Toke Makinwa has set a target she hopes to attain when she clocks 40.

According to Toke Makinwa, she plans to be a billionaire before her 40th birthday.

Toke Makinwa who is currently 36-year-old made this public via her Twitter handle on Monday.

“Before 40, I must hit the billionaire status, my products must do so well, the world will know my name. I feel it, I can taste it, time and chance is all and it will happen. TM to the world Earth,” she wrote.

The media personnel had in an earlier tweet expressed fear as well as excitement on her pathway to becoming a billionaire.

“Where my brand is taking me is so frightening and exciting at the same time, diversifying in to more products and I am super excited but nervous, this better work cos I don’t have a plan B,” she wrote.