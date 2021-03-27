I prefer being called smart, not just pretty – Nengi

Former BBNaija housemate now reality star, Nengi has revealed that she would prefer to be called smart, not just pretty.

Nengi who has been hailed by many as being one of the most ever beautiful female housemates revealed this in a tweet on Friday.

She wrote: “Being called smart is a bigger compliment than being called pretty to me tbh. But I mean … they call me both.”

See her post below;

Being called smart is a bigger compliment than being called pretty to me tbh

But I mean … they call me both 🤷‍♀️ — Nengi Rebecca Hampson 👑 (@nengiofficial) March 26, 2021

Nengi was among the finalist from the recent BBNaija lockdown edition.

Since leaving the house, Nengi has been able to carve a name for her in the movie industry and also have numerous endorsement to her name.