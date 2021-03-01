If he has a job and receives minimum wage, he is not broke – Cardi B explains what it means for a man to be term broke,

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
I am filing for Nigerian citizenship - Cardi B renounces her American citizenship

Popular American rapper, Cardi B in a recent statement has explained to her fans what it means for a man to be term broke.

According to Cardi B, a man who has a job even if he is receiving minimum wage is not broke as he has the prospect to be great in future because of his hustle.

She however, explained a man is broke  when he has no job as she advised ladies on what to do with such men.

She said, ”If a nikka have a job whether is minimum wage or not “ he not a broke nikka” he got potential to be rich one day cause of the hustle .It be them NO jobs , no hustle ,fuck you one day live in your house the next week type of Nikkas that BE BROKE !! And don’t deserve no Clitoris!”

