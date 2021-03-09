Lady recreates her childhood photo with her daughter who looks exactly like her as a baby

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

An American woman has recreated a lovely photo she took with her mum in 1997 with the one she took in 2021 with her own daughter.

The pretty young mum took to Twitter to share photos of the throwback image and the recent one and people can’t stop talking about the images, especially considering how her baby looks exactly like her when she was a baby in 1997.

She posed the same way her mother posed at the time and put a yellow ribbon on her daughter’s hair just like could be seen in the old photo.

Sharing the images, the woman with Twitter handle @iamchanel_a wrote;

”my mom & I 1997 vs my daughter & 1 2021”

Check out her post:

