Zubby Michael Flaunts His Living Room, Says His Furniture Is Worth 6.3 Million Naira

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has taken to social media to flaunt his splendid living room with expensive furniture to his fans.

According to him, the furniture in his living room cost a whopping 6.3 million Naira as it is of top quality.

In a post sighted on his Instagram page, he shared a video of the furniture he claims to be worth 6.3 million Naira as he told his fans that the price of the furniture wants to finish his money but he is still living large.

He captioned the post as: 6.3 million @splendid_luxury_furnitures wan finish my money but HOUSE of DOINGS (H.O.D)must choke #ZM#A1#SA E choke #doings#nawedeyhere#blessup

