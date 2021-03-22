TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Instead Of Bringing A Husband To Your Father, You Bought A Car…

Nollywood Actress, Jaiye Kuti opens up on her marriage to Pasuma

Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo features in another Lil Kesh…

‘Hope she remembers she is from a poor background’…

David and Goliath – Fans mock Helen Paul as she poses with…

Man clashes with girlfriend for saving another man’s number…

Davido Reacts As Tunde Ednut Hints That Chioma Is Preventing Him…

Actor, Williams Uchemba acquires 2 SUV in one month after he…

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children toys he allegedly picked from the dustbin in the UK

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Barely one week after claiming her husband gave her N20M as a birthday gift, fashion blogger and entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji’s husband, Ogbonna Kanu has been called out over allegations that he gifted his children toys that he picked from the dustbin in the Uk.

According to a lady identified as @joyceigba, Kanu took some toys from the dustbin in the UK and brought them to Nigeria to give his children. After which his wife, Laura took to social media to announce that her husband got some new toys for their children.

See how some social media users reacted to this allegation;

READ ALSO

‘No shame’ – BBNaija Kiddwaya under fire…

‘My darling husband gave me N20M for my…

@darealchi wrote “Don’t forget Laura is an advocate of “fake it until you make it”. Don’t ever take Laura ikeji serious else, na for gutter you go see urself”

@sandycandy1 wrote “ds SM slay mama dt lies for a living will put ogbonna in trouble soon”

@pretty_petite_thing_ wrote “This man is still roaming about in the UK. Laura is the one feeding this man. He’s got nothing”

@phaatyaat1 wrote “make fake life rest now”

@chef_ivyjones1 wrote “Hold on a bit!!! I thought they billionaires…”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Instead Of Bringing A Husband To Your Father, You Bought A Car For Him’- Man…

Nollywood Actress, Jaiye Kuti opens up on her marriage to Pasuma

Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be like Funke…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo features in another Lil Kesh video

‘Hope she remembers she is from a poor background’ – Nigerians…

David and Goliath – Fans mock Helen Paul as she poses with a guy…

Man clashes with girlfriend for saving another man’s number on her phone…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

My faith in God is too strong – Cardi B says as she reacts to video…

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children toys he…

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares new pretty look…

Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor

Nigerian men shoot shots at Doctor friends who shared lovely group photo on…

Trump to launch his own social media platform after Facebook and Twitter ban

Naomi Campbell bares it all as she goes topless in a new photo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More