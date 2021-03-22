Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children toys he allegedly picked from the dustbin in the UK

Barely one week after claiming her husband gave her N20M as a birthday gift, fashion blogger and entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji’s husband, Ogbonna Kanu has been called out over allegations that he gifted his children toys that he picked from the dustbin in the Uk.

According to a lady identified as @joyceigba, Kanu took some toys from the dustbin in the UK and brought them to Nigeria to give his children. After which his wife, Laura took to social media to announce that her husband got some new toys for their children.

See how some social media users reacted to this allegation;

@darealchi wrote “Don’t forget Laura is an advocate of “fake it until you make it”. Don’t ever take Laura ikeji serious else, na for gutter you go see urself”

@sandycandy1 wrote “ds SM slay mama dt lies for a living will put ogbonna in trouble soon”

@pretty_petite_thing_ wrote “This man is still roaming about in the UK. Laura is the one feeding this man. He’s got nothing”

@phaatyaat1 wrote “make fake life rest now”

@chef_ivyjones1 wrote “Hold on a bit!!! I thought they billionaires…”