Marriage isn’t that important — Singer Waje responds to a fan who asked when she would get married (Screenshot)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian talented singer, Aituaje Aina Vivian Ebele Iruobe, popularly known as Waje, has shared her opinion on marriage.

According to Waje, she stated that marriage isn’t important.

She made this known when a fan identified as Mr Sosabillz via micro-blogging platform, Twitter pried into the singer personal life asking when she would be getting married.

Relationships are just a waste of precious time these days…

Don’t wait to get rich before you marry – Laura Ikeji…

The mother of one who seemed not to take offence by the invasive question schooled the fan about what’s more important in life.

Read the exchange below;

osabillz wrote; “@officialWaje when are you getting married?”

Waje replied “Marriage is not that important o, joy and happiness, health and well-being. When the time comes we will all dance to he alter but den let’s thank God for life.”

