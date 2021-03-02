TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Mya Yafai having fun with Davido and his crew last…

David speaks amidst allegations levelled against him

Sizzling Hot Photos Of Mya Yafai, The Beautiful Model Rumoured To…

Adesua Etomi reacts to allegations that her baby bump was fake

Nigerians advice Chioma to suffocate son, Ifeanyi and leave…

Adesua Etomi drops photos documenting her pregnancy, childbirth,…

Nigerians drag Davido’s crew for calling Chioma “our wife” with…

‘It does not make sense how Chioma is being dragged for…

Reactions as Davido’s alleged 4th baby mama names son…

Mother and son moment; Regina Daniels shares a cute video with her son

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nollywood actress and wife to Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko,  Regina Daniels recently caused stirs on social media after she shared some lovely motherhood goals videos with her son, Munir Ned Nwoko.

Regina Daniels took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself having a special time with and her son. Sharing these pictures on her social media page, she attached the caption, “A little something to brighten your day with mine. Trust me this a show-off on my mummy role”.

Following the post, a lot of her fans and followers who watched the video took to the comment section to hail the actress for having a cute baby who is growing up so healthy.

READ ALSO

Adesua Etomi drops photos documenting her pregnancy,…

‘7th wife loading’ – Fans react to photo…

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Mya Yafai having fun with Davido and his crew last Christmas

David speaks amidst allegations levelled against him

Sizzling Hot Photos Of Mya Yafai, The Beautiful Model Rumoured To Be Dating…

Adesua Etomi reacts to allegations that her baby bump was fake

Nigerians advice Chioma to suffocate son, Ifeanyi and leave Davido alone

Adesua Etomi drops photos documenting her pregnancy, childbirth, and motherhood

Nigerians drag Davido’s crew for calling Chioma “our wife” with claims that they…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Toyin Lawani shows off new hair, says wig cost 4 million (Video)

I must hit the billionaire status before 40 – Toke Makinwa

Forever young: Funke Akindele, Ebuka others react to Genevieve’s new photo

Mother and son moment; Regina Daniels shares a cute video with her son

Dem come get past questions for BBNaija – reactions as Trikytee authors…

Reactions as CDQ calls out Burna Boy for ”disrespecting” Obafemi…

Man Who Embarrassed His Fiancee By Collecting His Wig And Engagement Ring In…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More