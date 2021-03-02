Mother and son moment; Regina Daniels shares a cute video with her son

Nollywood actress and wife to Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels recently caused stirs on social media after she shared some lovely motherhood goals videos with her son, Munir Ned Nwoko.

Regina Daniels took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself having a special time with and her son. Sharing these pictures on her social media page, she attached the caption, “A little something to brighten your day with mine. Trust me this a show-off on my mummy role”.

Following the post, a lot of her fans and followers who watched the video took to the comment section to hail the actress for having a cute baby who is growing up so healthy.

Watch the video below;