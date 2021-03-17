Nengi shares touching story of how a 13-year-old girl prayed for her and made her cornrows (Photos)

Reality TV star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson has shared a touching story of how a 13-year-old girl was the only available hairdresser to make her cornrows. The former BBNaija housemate revealed how she needed her hair done and sent her PA out to look for a stylist and he came home with a teenager who was starstruck upon sighting the former beauty queen.

Neng wrote:

So today, After I got back home from location, really wanted to redo my cornrows. Usually, Marvelous would do it but everyone travelled. I sha sent my PA to go get me someone from a salon nearby. Next thing I saw him come back with this little girl.

Not more than 13 years. She kept telling me thank you, prayed for me.. said she’s so happy. It’s the first time she’s making a celebrity’s hair. I told her it was fine then she goes.. “A lot of people wouldn’t have let me make their hair. They’d say I’m too small”

Long story short, sometimes all people need is someone to believe in them. I’m really grateful to all of you who believed in me when the world refused to give me a chance. My goal is to work hard to make sure you’re proud of that decision.