TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You deserve a slap sir’ – Nigerians drag…

Bobrisky To Quit Crossdressing This Year; Set To Marry Beautiful…

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried…

Heartbreaking Moment A University Student Collapsed Over…

#JusticeForItunu: Nigerian Lady Sentenced To 20 Years In Ivory…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie…

Ronke Odusanya’s DNA saga: split reactions as actress shares new…

‘Grammy no be beans’ – Olamide finally reacts…

Churchill’s P.A turned wife, Rosy Meurer flaunts her…

Nengi shares touching story of how a 13-year-old girl prayed for her and made her cornrows (Photos)

Entertainment
By San

Reality TV star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson has shared a touching story of how a 13-year-old girl was the only available hairdresser to make her cornrows. The former BBNaija housemate revealed how she needed her hair done and sent her PA out to look for a stylist and he came home with a teenager who was starstruck upon sighting the former beauty queen.

Neng wrote:

Nengi natural look
READ ALSO

Ronke Odusanya’s DNA saga: split reactions as actress shares…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star,…

So today, After I got back home from location, really wanted to redo my cornrows. Usually, Marvelous would do it but everyone travelled. I sha sent my PA to go get me someone from a salon nearby. Next thing I saw him come back with this little girl.

Not more than 13 years. She kept telling me thank you, prayed for me.. said she’s so happy. It’s the first time she’s making a celebrity’s hair. I told her it was fine then she goes.. “A lot of people wouldn’t have let me make their hair. They’d say I’m too small”

Long story short, sometimes all people need is someone to believe in them. I’m really grateful to all of you who believed in me when the world refused to give me a chance. My goal is to work hard to make sure you’re proud of that decision.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You deserve a slap sir’ – Nigerians drag actor, Pete Edochie…

Bobrisky To Quit Crossdressing This Year; Set To Marry Beautiful Girl (Video)

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried Fish Served At…

Heartbreaking Moment A University Student Collapsed Over Increment In School…

#JusticeForItunu: Nigerian Lady Sentenced To 20 Years In Ivory Coast After Being…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie spotted leaving a…

Ronke Odusanya’s DNA saga: split reactions as actress shares new photo of her…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nengi shares touching story of how a 13-year-old girl prayed for her and made…

Man changes tattoo from ‘Naomi’ to ‘Indomie’ after relationship failure

Princess Shyngle confirms dating Burna Boy as she congratulates him for winning…

You never chop firewood jollof rice- Reactions as BBNaija’s Vee says…

Don Jazzy launches search for Nigerian girl who won global Mathematics…

Ronke Odusanya’s DNA saga: split reactions as actress shares new photo of her…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie spotted leaving a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More