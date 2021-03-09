Nigerians slam Uti Nwachukwu for saying “I won’t turn my back on Clifford Orji if we were family”

Media personality Uti Nwachukwu, is receiving some stick on social media after he controversially stated that he won’t turn his back on Clifford Orji if they happened to be family members.

Clifford Orji was the first documented Nigerian cannibal who was also indicted in serial killings, kidnappings, and sale of human body parts and was arrested in 1999. Orji died on August 12, 2012 in Nigeria’s only super-maximum penitentiary where he spent 13 years.

Orji who had shown no remorse throughout the course of his arrest stated that even if he were to be released he would continue kidnaping and indulging in cannibalism. Orji also made a very controversial claim and stated he either ate his victims or sold their body parts to high ranking Nigerian politicians who rewarded him financially hence his ability to own a mobile phone.

Taking to social media to speak on the recent interview by Prince Harry and Meghan on their ordeal with the British Royal family, Uti Nwachukwu insisted that family should always come first.

The TV personality in a series of tweets shared that family not only should always come first, but also mentioned that if love ever makes a person turn his back on family then the person needs to be careful. He wrote;

FAMILY FIRST! ALWAYS! U SEE THIS LOVE THING, IF IT MAKES YOU TURN YOUR BACK ON YOUR FAMILY, THEN HMMMM WATCH OUT!! EVEN IF CLIFFORD ORJI WAS PART OF MY FAMILY, I WOULD NEEEVERR!! JOIN ANYONE (ESP A ROMANTIC PARTNER) TO BRING DOWN AND CONDEMN MY FAMILY..NEVER!

His reference to Clifford Orji got some Nigerians on social media angry, as many slammed him for the reference. See some reactions below;

@AboladeOluyede: Clifford Orji?Has anyone ever told you ,you are stupid? Well,you’re stupid. Incredibly stupid.

@david_ndubuisi: Once U get married, a new family is formed. The 2 other families are now extended and you must do everything to put your new family first always. That’s what the first line means. If each one puts their old Clifford Orji family first, the new one is gone. Common sense no common

@A_Jaden_: A man came on Obasanjo’s internet to tell you, they will choose “Clifford Orji“ over you, but he wants you to love him unconditionally.

@HonestBeing10: This Clifford Orji example really exposed who Uti is. He is the type whose family will kill and bury person in their family compound and he will support it till the end. Shows he will support wickedness and evil for the sake of family and will not speak out against it