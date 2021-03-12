Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi opens up on how she battled infertility for 2 years and the challenges she faced

The Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi has opened up on how she battled infertility for 2 years and some of the challenges she faced after she got married to the king.

According to the mother of one in an interview on TVC, she was under a lot of pressure to start bearing children immediately after marriage. This she said was not from her husband or his family members but from the public.

In her words;

“It was like I was supposed to start popping babies almost immediately. The whole world was just looking at me…Thank God for a supportive husband, he would always tell me not to bother. think it was something I was challenged with from the first day I got married. One thing that society does not yet know is that when a woman is under pressure, it becomes very difficult to conceive because it messes up with her brain and then it goes into her hormones and it becomes more difficult. The more you abuse a woman about childbearing, the more it becomes difficult for her to conceive.”

“For me, it was really difficult but thank God for God, thank God for the Holy Spirit, and thank God for my husband. There was no pressure at all from my husband’s family, they were all very supportive,” she added.

Speaking further, the prophetess said “I would say from the public, there was a little bit of pressure but because my husband didn’t actually care about what gender, it could be a girl, a boy, or even twins he didn’t care. My mind was not on whether it was a girl or a boy, there was no reason to go for a scan, and there was no reason to find out what I was having. Whatever it is, I knew he was going to celebrate me and celebrate the child.”