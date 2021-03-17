‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto Dikeh writes a tribute to her son’s nanny

Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram to pen down a tribute to her son’s nanny today her birthday.

According to the mother of one, the nanny is God sent to her and she has made her son’s upbringing easy.

Tonto Dikeh, added that she used to say no woman has ever helped her, but she is retrieving those words because of her son’s nanny’s role in her life.

Read all she wrote below;

“BEING A GOOD STAFF DOESNT TAKE MUCH. LOVING ONE DOESNT TAKE MUCH EITHER…THIS LADY BALANCES MY LIFE OUT FOR ME, I ONCE SAID NO WOMAN HAS EVER HELPED ME. TODAY I EAT MY WORDS, SHE HAS BEEN MY GODSENT HELP…

I have been blessed with so many amazing things and one of which is KING’S LOVING, HARDWORKING, DEDICATED, AMAZING NANNY…MY LIFE IS BLISSFUL BECAUSE GOD GAVE YOU TO US, YOU MAKE IT LOOK ALL EASY BUT I SURE KNOW IT’S NOT. My prayers for you today is Growth, Wealth, Peace, Progress and A beautiful future…We Love you Nanny From KING AND I”