Veteran actor, Chiwatalu Agu asks his fans to pray for him

Nollywood veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu have asked his fans to pray for him today, his 64th birthday.

Taking to Instagram to say this, the moviemaker wrote;

“Join Me Today As I Celebrate My 65th Birthday…Happy Birthday To Me…Drop a prayer at the comment session”

Being one of the oldest in the Nigerian movie industry, Agu‘s versatility dates back to the transition of Nigerian television soap operas to Nollywood movies. He eis known for his unique proverbs and idioms whenever he mounts the movie stage.

See how his fans are celebrating him below;

@dubeess wrote “Ekwensu and mammy water gat nothing on you, cause your name is #Agu. Happy birthday sir. Thanks for making us laugh all these years.”

@stanleyigboanugo7 wrote “Happy birthday to the king an extraordinary thespian, a legend, ichie may God continue to shower his grace, peace and love upon your life and your family Amen”

@tendots_gram wrote “Happy birthday Daddy. Thanks for making my childhood fun”