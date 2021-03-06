TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Graphic Video: 7 students fall to their deaths after balcony…

Nigerian Billionaire Sends Wife Of 39 Years Packing After…

Reactions as Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph shares intimate…

Toyin Abraham surprises new mum, Bukunmi with a lovely push gift

Lady who refused sex on 1st date & trekked from Ikeja to…

‘Na me born them’ – Actress, Mercy Johnson…

Watch Davido’s acting role in the newly released Coming to…

Reactions as man says ‘no man can cheat on Nengi’

‘Are you crazy’ – Actress, Uche Elendu tells…

“Which kain person be Davido – Small Doctor expresses shock at Davido’s action

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular singer, Small Doctor has expressed shock at DMW boss, Davido’s action during a video shoot they recently had together.

Small Doctor revealed that OBO Changed his appointment just to meet up with the shoot date.

According to Small Doctor, the DMW label owner flew into Lagos from Abuja and drove directly to the Shoot location from the Airport.

READ ALSO

I will do it again – Davido says as he filmed watching…

Watch Davido’s acting role in the newly released…

Small Doctor revealed that Davido’s energy didn’t drop during the shoot and the whole crew felt his positive vibe.

” During the Shoot His Energy Didn’t Drop One Bit, Everyone On Set Was So Happy With His Vibe, Na Davido Dey Ask Director If He’s Okay With The Scenes. #Davido Even Gave The Director Another DMW Job Right On My Set,” Small Doctor wrote.

See his post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Graphic Video: 7 students fall to their deaths after balcony railing breaks at…

Nigerian Billionaire Sends Wife Of 39 Years Packing After Mistress Tells Him To…

Reactions as Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph shares intimate video of her…

Toyin Abraham surprises new mum, Bukunmi with a lovely push gift

Lady who refused sex on 1st date & trekked from Ikeja to Mile 12 gets 175k…

‘Na me born them’ – Actress, Mercy Johnson gushes over her…

Watch Davido’s acting role in the newly released Coming to America movie…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Which kain person be Davido – Small Doctor expresses shock at…

Boy and his Grandma finally meet with Bobrisky after showing him love from the…

The moment Bishop Oyedepo hugged Pastor Adeboye as his wife, Faith Oyedepo knelt…

I tested positive for COVID-19 – former Pres. Obasanjo

Dorathy speaks on struggle to get perfect bra size

I will do it again – Davido says as he filmed watching himself in Coming 2…

Mixed reactions as BBNaija Erica celebrates Kiddwaya on his birthday amidst…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More