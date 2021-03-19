TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s cousin fuels rumour of breakup with Chioma

‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto…

Tiwa Savage reportedly pregnant for Davido’s crew member, Obama…

‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her Name’-…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely birthday…

Lady leaks Burna Boy’s nudes after spending the night with…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo becomes a house owner

BBNaija Khafi allegedly expecting her first child with Gedoni

Prisoner Caught Pants Down With Female Prison Warder (Photos)

‘Why will she allow such’ – Nigerians blast Toyin Abraham for letting her husband feature in a movie with Seyi Edun

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians on social media have blasted Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham for letting her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemu feature in a movie with Seyi Edun.

This comes after veteran actress, Laide Bakare announced on Instagram that Seyi Edun and Toyin’s husband, Kola Ajeyemi would be featuring in her next movie.

Captioning the photoshopped photo of Seyi Edun and Kola Ajeyemi together, Laide wrote;

READ ALSO

Toyin Abraham surprises new mum, Bukunmi with a lovely push…

‘Let me break records by tattooing your face on my…

“Most of us have experienced betrayal by the ones we truly love. It has become really difficult to trust, confined or rely on people around us for fear of being disappointed or backtabbed. This is a very relatable experience in the current times, that is why I am bringing to you a Blockbuster Movie titled OKO PERO (PERO’s HUSBAND)where you’ll see and learn about possible things that could tear friends apart and put an entire union in disarray.

Featuring top movie stars like @iamnino_b, @saidibalogun, @i_am_shai, @kolawoleajeyemi, @kuddydollar @laidebakare and many more … Directed By @laidebakare #laidebakare #director #production #entertainment #actor #trending #viral #hollywood #nollywood #staysafe #nigeria #celebrity #photooftheday #fashion #blockbuster”

Recall that Toyin Abraham and Adeniyi Johnson’s marriage crashed as a result of the serial infidelity from Adeniyi Johnson, he went on to marry Seyi Edun while Toyin Abraham found love in the arms of Kolawole Ajeyemi.

See how some of Toyin’s fans reacted to this;

@Ademi wrote “This is absolute nonsense. Abeg oo. Make Dem no snatch husband again. Please respect our world best and pull this down right away. Mtcheeew”

@Olayemi wrote “I don’t like this poster because I don’t want Toyin to be hurt again”

@Ada wrote “Toyin bi mumu sha. Why she go let her husband do this kain pose with her former husband snatcher. If she snatch this one again, na she sabi o”

@misswhite252 wrote, “Toyin should be careful, kidnapping scene re again o.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s cousin fuels rumour of breakup with Chioma

‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto Dikeh writes a…

Tiwa Savage reportedly pregnant for Davido’s crew member, Obama DMW

‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her Name’- Yul Edochie…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely birthday messages to her…

Lady leaks Burna Boy’s nudes after spending the night with him in a hotel…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo becomes a house owner

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Fisherman catches ‘baby shark’ in Rivers community

‘I hope you learn from this’ – DJ Cuppy speaks on dropping…

Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos, Burnt To Ashes (Graphic Video)

‘Why will she allow such’ – Nigerians blast Toyin Abraham for…

Lady leaks Burna Boy’s nudes after spending the night with him in a hotel…

‘After Tomorrow I Can Be Doing That Thing Everyday’ – Excited…

Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Auchi Polytechnic Spray Money On The…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More