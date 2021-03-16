‘Will you swear with Sango and Amadioha?’ – Reactions as Yul Edochie promises to be the best president Nigeria ever had

Mixed reactions have trailed actor, Yul Edochie’s promise to be the best president Nigeria has ever had.

According to Yul in his recent tweet, he will the best president Nigeria will ever have in history.

The actor tweeted: ‘I will be the best president Nigeria has ever had. YUL EDOCHIE 2020 #givetheyouthsachance.”

See how some social media users are reacting to this;

@koko_homes wrote “You’ll swear before Amadioha first before I can take you seriously… Desmond Elliot promised more than this!”

@jaysworldng wrote “I will vote for you but you will swear with sango and amadioha”

@teeto_olayeni wrote “OK. And if you do otherwise na God go punish you o”

@tonyomokaro wrote “Sorry bro you are not getting my vote, What have you done for your constituency? You are just another joke !!”

@ramatt28 wrote “This is one that’s very rude don’t worry you will the president for Nollywood people”