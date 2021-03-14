‘You’re a brave and courageous woman’ – Churchill celebrates new wife, Rosy Meurer on mother’s day

Actress, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill took to Instagram to celebrate his former P. A turned wife, Rosy Meurer today, mother’s day.

According to Churchill, Rosy is a brave and courageous woman and he is happy to see her grow and witness different aspects of life.

Sharing a never seen photo of Rosy and her new baby, the proud father wrote;

“Today I want to greet you on your first mother’s day, you are a brave and courageous woman. It’s nice to see you grow in different aspects of life and believe me, there are no recipes for it. Just follow your intuition. I love you… Happy Mother’s day”

Churchill has however refused to celebrate the mother of his first child, Tonto Dikeh.