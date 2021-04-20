20 Prisoners To Write 2021 UTME At Ikoyi Custodial Centre

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

20 inmates at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre will sit for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Lagos State Command, Mr Rotimi Oladokun, disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the UTME, being conducted annually by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), will begin on June 5.

Oladokun said that the inmates would be adequately prepared for the examination, despite the attempted jail break on the facility in 2020.

NAN recalls that the inmates at the custodial during the 2020 “Endsars” protest, attempted to set the facility ablaze in order to escape.

However, the timely intervention of the military, Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) foiled the attempt.

Oladokun said that more inmates indicated interest to further their education, having gone through several reform programmes.

He said a 60-year-old inmate was among the 25 others, who participated in the 2020 UTME at the correctional centre.

He said that the new facility, where the inmates would write the examination, had reached 80 per cent completion and the computers and other items needed would be fixed soon.

“The inmates have equally shown determination and focus to excel.

“Some teachers have been slated to take them in various subjects as well as computer practice.”

Oladokun commended the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, for the laudable improvements at NCoS.

He, however, appealed for more equipment to boost inmates’ interest in furthering their education.

“More equipment is needed in the facility, to enable us accommodate more of the inmates who are interested in furthering their education.’’

