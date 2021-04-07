Actress, Funke Akindele reacts as her name appears on Africa’s Forbes list

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele as she finally makes Africa’s Forbes list.
This comes after her new movie, OmoGhettoTheSaga became the highest-grossing Nigerian movie ever.
Taking to Instagram to share the good news, Funke wrote;
“Been filming and writing back to back and then @swankyjerry sent this to me like “Sis, you never see?” Thanks swanky… I’m so honoured. Thanks, @forbesafrica #hardworkpays #keepmoving #yourtimeishere #dontgiveup”
See how some of Funke’s colleagues and fans reacted to this;
@iambimbothomas wrote “You’re worth even more, hard worker aiye. May God continue to strengthen you. And us all”
@zubbymichael wrote “Ahead ahead… General mama”
@swankyjerry wrote “Congratulations biggest African star in Hollywood … it’s plenty …. you deserve this and more … you are a whole ICON”
