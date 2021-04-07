TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I worked like a machine on the production of OmoGhettothesaga” – Funke Akindele recounts

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has recounted how much she worked on the production of her latest movie OmoGhettothesaga.

According to Funke in her post on Instagram, she worked like a machine in the acting, producing and directing of the movie.

In her words;

This picture!! Chai!! I worked like a machine on this project: acting, producing and directing. Ensuring all went as planned. I can’t but smile and say “THANK YOU LORD”

Reacting to this,

@jadeosiberu wrote “and it’s still making money over 3months later. You deserve it, mama”

@judithaudu wrote, “And the Lord crowned your efforts and Hardworking with groundbreaking success!!!!!!!!”

@lalaakindoju wrote, “You deserve all the success sis!”

@omonioboli wrote, “Everything coming to you is so well deserved.”

@beadsbymorph wrote “Ur type z rare,u are truly Some1 to look up to”

Via Instagram
