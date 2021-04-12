Actress, Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skill reveals the unknown about her cooking

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz has publicly revealed the unknown about his wife’s cooking skills.

The singer made this known in the comment section of a recent video Funke shared on her Instagram page.

In the video, the mother of two was seen bragging and showing off her cooking skills inside her kitchen.

Captioning the post,

“I love cooking watch more on my story #naijafriedrice #jenifasfriedrice #chefjenifa”

Reacting to this, her husband, JJC wrote in the comment section;

“From the first time you came to my place to cook. It was game over my chef for life”

Watch the video below;

Testifying to Funke’s cooking skills;

officiallolo1 wrote “Funkes beans madt gan….chei you must cook beans for me again”

omonioboli wrote “Then you won’t now send me some when you finish! I will haunt you”

busoladakolo wrote “I sent my cooler sis. I am yet to get my fried rice”

Via Instagram
