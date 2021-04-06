BBNaija Nengi’s recent photo generates pregnancy speculations

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Nengi has generated pregnancy speculations after a recent photo of her with a big stomach surfaced on Instagram.

In the photo, the reality star was seen taking photos with Nigerian comedians, Mr Macaroni and Booda Shagi. Nengi who was standing in the middle of these comedians was seen trying to hide her big stomach and this has got lots of people talking on social media.

According to some people, Nengi might be pregnant for her alleged lover, Ozo,

See the photo below;

@shapewearmaker wrote, “Is she pregnant?”

@bonsuserwaastella wrote “Nengi pregnant for ozo”

@fur.niturewish wrote “Ozo’s baby on the way”

@estherchibee wrote “She preggie”

@mivanni_ wrote “I thought she had a flat belly”

@itohannn_96 wrote “Seems she’ll be needing another LIPO procedure”