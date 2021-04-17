TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Fans react to video of Mercy Johnson and children drinking garri and turkey – Watch Video

Some fans of Nollywood sweetheart, Mercy Johnson have reacted to a video she posted on Instagram with her children. In the video, the mom of four and her children were seen drinking Garri and smoked turkey.

According to Mercy, her children did not allow her be until the garri finished.

In her words;

“So i shot all day and all i could think of driving home was my firewood smoked turkey….Hey team, how is your day going? @theokojiekids… P/S dem no rest till the ijebu garri finish…”

@official_bollekstiches wrote “Chai, kids and their overwhelming entitlement… They’ll nearly finished everything before your very eyes”

@michaelosborn64 wrote “@mercyjohnsonokojie weld vs world. Children can be correctional on parents ehh, I come in peace”

@sharonys_wears wrote “I bet the prince is trying to woo mummy to a bribe. lovely.”

@iamxtybags wrote “I just like ur paroles cos u no get time for forming abeg smoke the garri biko no say garri no be biggie man food…. u know how much garri dey talk nao.”

@toniaberryx wrote “….your son is whole lot of good vibe… cute…”

@chinaenyenwa_s wrote “You’re actually drink garri with makeup, I will tell you to my daddy”

