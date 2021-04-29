FG declares Monday public holiday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 3, 2021, a public holiday to mark this year’s International Workers’ Day celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerian workers for witnessing this year’s celebration.

He commended them for their patience, understanding and support in driving the policies and programmes of the regime of the President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), “in its determination to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development.”

Aregbesola in a statement on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Shuaibu Belgore, called for more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian workers and the labour unions, saying “the challenges of the moment will soon be over as the government is committed to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.”

The statement was titled, ‘FG declares Monday, May 3, 2021 public holiday to mark 2021 workers’ day celebration.

The minister added, “Government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country. I therefore call on the labour force and all patriotic citizens to be fully committed to the task of putting insecurity to a permanent end as much as possible.”

Aregbesola wished all Nigerian workers a peaceful May Day celebration.

