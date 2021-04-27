Five Policemen Shot Dead In Fresh Imo Attack

Five policemen have been shot dead as gunmen attacked Okigwe South Police Area Command headquarters in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The incident reportedly occurred around 7.00pm on Monday.

Gunmen had stormed the police command and in the process to repel them, five police officers were said to have been killed.

Sporadic gunshots were heard at Orieagu where the command is situated.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the attack.

Read Also: Normalcy Returns To Iyana Iba After Okada Riders’ Clash

According to him, the command was attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

He confirmed that five officers had been killed, while one is yet to be accounted for.

Ikeokwu, however, said the building was not razed.