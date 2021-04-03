“I Got Married When I Was 20” – Don Jazzy Shares Shocking Details About His Secret Life

Mavin Records CEO, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy has shocked almost everyone social media with his latest announcement.

In a recent post he made on social media, Don Jazzy revealed that he got married when he was 20-years-old.

According to the music producer, he was previously married to his best friend a lady named, Michelle.

However, his marriage ended with a divorce as he had been giving all his attention to his music.

Sharing a picture from their wedding, Don Jazzy explained that this was why he is yet to get married again as he is currently taking his time so as not to repeat the same mistake.

Don Baba J explained that he got divorced from Michelle at the age of 22 and it still hurts.

On why he is bringing all these up now, the 38-year-old said he watched his recent interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and felt bad that he had kept that a secret.

In his words, “For so long everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well truth is almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful. I loved love and I loved marriage.

“Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then me being so young and full of dreams I went and f*cked it up cos I was giving all my time to my Music.

“Music became priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and f*ck it up again. So I’m taking my time.

“Why am I just saying this now?? I really like to keep my relationships private actually. Past or present. But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka which is almost like a tell all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah make una no vex o.“