TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen…

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity,…

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

Stressed groom runs away from his wedding to rest at a friends…

Adekunle Gold reacts as Simi shares sultry cleavage-revealing…

Pregnant Mother Of 7 Stabs Husband To Death In Delta Over Fried…

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for…

Popular Herbalist drags Odumeje & Rita Edochie Over Refusal…

Singer, Peruzzi addresses allegations that he slept with…

“If you leave your relationship due to cheating, then you have no business with marriage” – Uti Nwachukwu

Entertainment
By San

Uti Nwachukwu is of the opinion that cheating is not enough for a person to walk out of a relationship.

In a Twitter thread posted today April 14, the actor said the needless pressure of monogamy has/is still destroying relationships as it is extremely hard for humans to be sexually committed to one human for the rest of their lives.

Uti opined that most monogamous relationships are pretentious, hypocritical, and sad.

READ ALSO

“You are a mother and still posting rubbish” – Fan drags…

“I won’t forgive fans that hailed me when I sang Hi” – Tonto…

Read what he wrote below;

”We are so obsessed with relationships yet we have refused to accept the inconvenient truths about em. If acute (not chronic) cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one in the first place not to talk of marrying!

As long as you have a partner that is kind to u, provides for u, spends adequate time with u/does not Neglect u emotionally&physically- Then what else do u really want?

Truth is, it is EXTREMELY hard for humans to be sexually committed to ONE human for the rest of their Lives!

Let’s be real and think about it. So You are expected to be physically intimate with one person for the rest of your life? (Even if you marry in your 20s?) Lol.

ANALOGY – Starch and Banga is super tasty and ur favourite but there are days you wake up craving king prawns with special fried rice.

READ ALSO: Adekunle Gold reacts as Simi shares sultry cleavage-revealing photos

FYI,if banga is forced down ur throat, u might end up resenting banga for a LONG TIME.

I feel the needless pressure of monogamy has/is still destroying relationships. NOT TO SAY IT DOESNT WORK O! But most LONG TERM monogamous relationships are pretentious, hypocritical and sad. YET they are the ones quick to judge and pressure others living freely.

This is a real non judgemental conversation EVERYONE should have with themselves and their intending partners so u don’t lead anyone into depression via deceit.

KNOW URSELF NO BE CUSS. WHO DE CRY DE SEE ROAD.

Whether u are Female or Male, Ur Preferences are Ur Preferences (as long as its not an addiction) Let’s not talk about Solomon’s Wives&Concubines cos we know when we add religion, the conversation becomes closed&heated. Just do U and be real with UR expectations”

Screenshot below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen Mask Until She…

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity, leaving his errant…

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

Stressed groom runs away from his wedding to rest at a friends place

Adekunle Gold reacts as Simi shares sultry cleavage-revealing photos

Pregnant Mother Of 7 Stabs Husband To Death In Delta Over Fried Chicken

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for not forgiving…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Marriage over, party started – Man defaces his car as he joyfully…

“My drug addiction was so bad bodyguards would check my purse while…

Between Mercy Eke and a bank scammer who called to ask for her bank details…

IK Ogbonna’s ex-wife shares video of their son asking for ‘Egusi’ in…

Ifu Ennada sparks mixed reactions for flashing her underboobs in new

Thugs Kill 80-Year-Old Woman Who Tried To Settle Their Street Fight In Osun

Naomi Gold: “I pay boys to sleep with me” (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More