Ifu Ennada sparks mixed reactions for flashing her underboobs in new

Entertainment
By Olumide

Former BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada has sparked mixed reactions for sharing sultry photos of her underboobs via her Instagram account.

The 28-year-old reality star in a series of photos uploaded on Monday was seen in a yellow top and skirt while flaunting her underboob.

“It’s the legs for me,” she began the caption of one of the pictures, later asking “is this too much for Monday evening?”

She then went on to flash her underboob in two other pictures, teasing that “in my head I wore this to my man’s house and we had ‘such a good time’. Please don’t ask me who my man is and what ‘such a good time’ means.”

See the photos below;

The photos have spark mixed reactions among her fans and followers with some blasting her for revealing too much.

