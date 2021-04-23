TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

Stubborn normally – Davido reacts to photos of Kiddwaya…

American rapper, Lil Wayne reportedly ties knot with plus-size…

Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her…

Fans pray as actress, Kemi Afolabi opens up on her health…

I told him to use condom: Man arrested after infecting…

Reaction as actress, Chacha Eke flaunts baby bump in gorgeous new…

Mercy Johnson, Iyabo Ojo, others pen down tribute to actress,…

I’m making more money as solo artiste – singer Peter Okoye

Entertainment
By San

Peter Okoye of the now-defunct singing duo, PSquare, says he makes more money now as a solo artist than before.

Peter who is now known as Mr. P, said this during a recent interview with HipTV. According to him, he no longer has to split his earnings three ways. He said he enjoys his freedom now.

“Hundred percent, I am. I don’t have to share three ways. Call it greed or selfishness. It’s your own cup of tea. I share with nobody. Yes, my management and my team. Fine. But I’m doing my own thing. I’m freer.

READ ALSO

I went to Ikoyi prison to become popular – James Brown

The day you get to confront a female to leave your man is…

Read Also: Amputee hawker who went viral for selling water transforms into a ‘beauty queen’ to mark 27th birthday (photos)

I’m making more money. Freedom is key. I can get a call that there’s a show next week and it’s my daughter’s birthday. I can say, ‘cancel it’. As a group, I couldn’t do that. Moneywise, if I used to share three ways, I share alone.

What am I doing music for? It’s about doing it how I feel it. It’s not even about the money. But when it comes to that, I make more than I was while in the group”he said

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada Jesus’s…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

Stubborn normally – Davido reacts to photos of Kiddwaya with police…

American rapper, Lil Wayne reportedly ties knot with plus-size model, Denise…

Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her children…

Fans pray as actress, Kemi Afolabi opens up on her health challenges

I told him to use condom: Man arrested after infecting 13-year-old girlfriend…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I’m making more money as solo artiste – singer Peter Okoye

Amputee hawker who went viral for selling water transforms into a ‘beauty…

Lady narrates how her sister’s friend cut off engagement with her abroad fiancé…

Pardoned thief back in jail after stealing a bottle of face lotion

Man stranded in his car after it got stuck in flood in Lagos (video)

Nigerian man gets married to beautiful Oyinbo lady in Imo State

I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Teddy A pens birthday message to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More