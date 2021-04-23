I’m making more money as solo artiste – singer Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye of the now-defunct singing duo, PSquare, says he makes more money now as a solo artist than before.

Peter who is now known as Mr. P, said this during a recent interview with HipTV. According to him, he no longer has to split his earnings three ways. He said he enjoys his freedom now.

“Hundred percent, I am. I don’t have to share three ways. Call it greed or selfishness. It’s your own cup of tea. I share with nobody. Yes, my management and my team. Fine. But I’m doing my own thing. I’m freer.

I’m making more money. Freedom is key. I can get a call that there’s a show next week and it’s my daughter’s birthday. I can say, ‘cancel it’. As a group, I couldn’t do that. Moneywise, if I used to share three ways, I share alone.

What am I doing music for? It’s about doing it how I feel it. It’s not even about the money. But when it comes to that, I make more than I was while in the group”he said