Lagos police reject N500, 000 bribe offered to them by suspects arrested with stolen construction materials

Five suspects who were arrested by police operatives attached to Area E Command, Festac Lagos State, were alleged to have offered a bribe of Five Hundred Thousand only (#500,000) to the police operatives.

The five (5) suspects in a Ford Bus with Reg. Number FST 679 XZ, were arrested for stealing some 25mm iron rods discovered to be properties of China Construction Engineering Company (CCEC).

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, states that the suspects, when arrested by the police operatives, were alleged to have offered a bribe of Five Hundred Thousand only (#500,000) to the police operatives who rejected the offer and went ahead to arrest them with the stolen Iron rods.

He gave the names of the suspects as Lawal Saheed, m, 40, Taofeek Adenigba, m, 43, Ope Olowolayemo, m, 28, Azeez Jamie, m, 41 and Omotayo Adewale, m, 34.

He added that items recovered from the suspects include some pieces of 25mm iron rods, one Nozzle, one gas cylinder and Ford Bus with Reg. No. FST 697 XZ.

According to Adejobi, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the matter be thoroughly investigated and the suspects be charged to court as soon as possible.