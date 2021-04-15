Marriage over, party started – Man defaces his car as he joyfully announces his divorce (Photo)

It is rare to see a married individual to be so excited about their divorce that they would go as far as defacing their cars to show their excitement.

This is what a man who recently divorced did.

The man who seemed all too excited about his new relationship status went ahead to deface his car to make the announcement.

The man, whose divorce was finalised on Monday, April 12, announced: “Marriage over… party started.”

He also painted other words on his car to show how he feels about the divorce.

“I do… I did… I am f**king done,” he wrote.

He added, “#Bye_Felicia”

He also wrote: “Happily never after.”

Close to one of the car tyres, he wrote, “Divorced” and added a smiling face drawing.

See photos of the defaced car below;