TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen…

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity,…

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

Stressed groom runs away from his wedding to rest at a friends…

Adekunle Gold reacts as Simi shares sultry cleavage-revealing…

Pregnant Mother Of 7 Stabs Husband To Death In Delta Over Fried…

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for…

Popular Herbalist drags Odumeje & Rita Edochie Over Refusal…

Singer, Peruzzi addresses allegations that he slept with…

Marriage over, party started – Man defaces his car as he joyfully announces his divorce (Photo)

Social Media drama
By Olumide

It is rare to see a married individual to be so excited about their divorce that they would go as far as defacing their cars to show their excitement.

This is what a man who recently divorced did.

The man who seemed all too excited about his new relationship status went ahead to deface his car to make the announcement.

READ ALSO

Don’t support family until you succeed – Francis…

Man proposes to girlfriend with 5 different diamond rings…

The man, whose divorce was finalised on Monday, April 12, announced: “Marriage over… party started.”

He also painted other words on his car to show how he feels about the divorce.

“I do… I did… I am f**king done,” he wrote.

He added, “#Bye_Felicia”

He also wrote: “Happily never after.”

Close to one of the car tyres, he wrote, “Divorced” and added a smiling face drawing.

See photos of the defaced car below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen Mask Until She…

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity, leaving his errant…

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

Stressed groom runs away from his wedding to rest at a friends place

Adekunle Gold reacts as Simi shares sultry cleavage-revealing photos

Pregnant Mother Of 7 Stabs Husband To Death In Delta Over Fried Chicken

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for not forgiving…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Marriage over, party started – Man defaces his car as he joyfully…

“My drug addiction was so bad bodyguards would check my purse while…

Between Mercy Eke and a bank scammer who called to ask for her bank details…

IK Ogbonna’s ex-wife shares video of their son asking for ‘Egusi’ in…

Ifu Ennada sparks mixed reactions for flashing her underboobs in new

Thugs Kill 80-Year-Old Woman Who Tried To Settle Their Street Fight In Osun

Naomi Gold: “I pay boys to sleep with me” (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More