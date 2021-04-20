MC Oluomo celebrates as son becomes member of Beta Psi fraternity (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Chairman of Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo has taken to his social media timeline to celebrate his son’s latest achievement.

In a post via his Instagram account, MC Olomo announced that his son, Kenny has become the latest member of a fraternity at Howard University.

The proud father who couldn’t contain his excitement shared on his page;

“My son in America finally has joined the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated. The Quad on the line and is going to start a great Legacy and with that, he is also a member of the Beta Psi Chapter at His college in America.”

MC Oluomo went on to enlighten his fans and followers about the fraternity which he explained provides job opportunities and scholarships for those who have exhibited academic excellence in their studies.

In his words:

“They provide job opportunities and scholarships for their members and help them with school.” His post was accompanied by a video from the initiation ceremony of his son. An excited Kenny was seen jubilating with some other school mates.

Watch the video below;

 

