Olamide, Illbliss and others celebrate with Reminisce as his wife clocks 40 (Photo)

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Reminisce in the early hours of Saturday took to his social media accounts to celebrate his wife, Iya Hafusa as she turned 40 today.

Reminisce shared photos of his wife as gushed over her and promises to love her.

The rapper captioned the photos ” Happy 40th My Love! Love ya to Bits.❤”

Following his post, fans as well as colleagues which include Olamide, Illbliss and a host of others took to the comment section to celebrate with him.

Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru, known by his stage names Reminisce and ALAGA IBILE, is a Nigerian versatile musician, singer, rapper, songwriter, and actor from Ogun State. He has mastered the art of performing in both English and his native language, Yoruba.