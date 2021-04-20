“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As She Undergoes Surgery (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has called on fans to pray for her as she undergoes surgery.

In a video shared by the billionaire’s wife, she was spotted prepped for surgery.

Her husband Ned Nwoko who stood beside her said he would be waiting for her when she returns.

Regina Daniels was heard saying, “I am going for an operation. That’s my husband beside me. Wish me luck”

Watch Regina in the video below

In response to Regina Daniels post, some social media users condemned her for sharing the video;

See some comments below

queen_meenah03 wrote: Is this even necessary? No privacy whatsoever, that’s how you put yourself for village people hand.

fabulousprecee wrote: This world is deep…. I pray we apply wisdom though. I pray you come out alive and better.

la_doosh wrote: Wishing her a safe surgery

suzy_godwin_ wrote: Good luck buh surgery for what exactly?

esteesuzzy wrote: Eishhhh Regina ooo you would have posted this after the surgery oo koz of village people. Anyway I wish you quick recovery but…… Wait ooo did I hear baby? My friend call him npa jareh

