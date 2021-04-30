The moment Ifeanyi playfully photobombs his mother, Chioma’s 26th birthday photoshoot (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma aka Chef Chi added a year today April 30.

Celebrating the day, Chioma took to her social media timeline to share a video which captured the moment her son Ifeanyi playfully photobombed her birthday photoshoot.

Chioma attached an “assistant birthday boy” caption to the video she shared on her Instastory.

 

Olamide, Illbliss and others celebrate with Reminisce as his…

I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Teddy A pens…

Watch the video below:

Chioma has been receiving numerous message today from celebrities as well as her fans and followers.

However, as at the time of this report, DMW boss, Davido is yet to post a picture or a message to celebrate her on her birthday.

This further serves as proof that things may not be well between the two.

