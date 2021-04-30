The moment Ifeanyi playfully photobombs his mother, Chioma’s 26th birthday photoshoot (video)

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma aka Chef Chi added a year today April 30.

Celebrating the day, Chioma took to her social media timeline to share a video which captured the moment her son Ifeanyi playfully photobombed her birthday photoshoot.

Chioma attached an “assistant birthday boy” caption to the video she shared on her Instastory.

Watch the video below:

Chioma has been receiving numerous message today from celebrities as well as her fans and followers.

However, as at the time of this report, DMW boss, Davido is yet to post a picture or a message to celebrate her on her birthday.

See also: Actor Yomi Fabiyi explains why he is not joining the bandwagon on Baba Ijesha’s alleged molestation case (Video)

This further serves as proof that things may not be well between the two.