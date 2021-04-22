Wilfred Ndidi calls out DStv for using image on billboards without permission

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSport
By Olumide

Nigerian football star, Wilfred Ndidi has has called out DStv for using his image for promotion on billboards.

The Leicester City midfielder made this known in a post on Wednesday as he shared pictures of billboards advertising DStv, with the billboards carrying images of him alongside media personalities Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and IK Osakioduwa and a woman.

Ndidi who seems dissatisfied by the action however took the matter lightly as he used a ‘shy’ emoji.

“Abeg make una see Corporate company in Nigeria using my image *without my permission* for massive nationwide promotion. *DSTV for that matter*,” he tweeted. “Abeg which kin wahala be this one now? I go vex oh”

