Wilfred Ndidi calls out DStv for using image on billboards without permission

Nigerian football star, Wilfred Ndidi has has called out DStv for using his image for promotion on billboards.
The Leicester City midfielder made this known in a post on Wednesday as he shared pictures of billboards advertising DStv, with the billboards carrying images of him alongside media personalities Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and IK Osakioduwa and a woman.
Ndidi who seems dissatisfied by the action however took the matter lightly as he used a ‘shy’ emoji.
“Abeg make una see Corporate company in Nigeria using my image *without my permission* for massive nationwide promotion. *DSTV for that matter*,” he tweeted. “Abeg which kin wahala be this one now? I go vex oh”
