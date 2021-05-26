13 year old girl undergoes surgery after nearly losing her life to a TikTok trend

After vomiting “black stuff” and complaining of bad stomach pains, a 13-year-old girl who copied a dangerous TikTok trend was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

The minor took part in a challenge that instructs users on how to imitate a tongue piercing by placing magnetic ball bearings beneath and on top of the tongue. However, she only managed to swallow 15 magnetic beads, which were strewn about her internal organs.

Following the dangerous challenge, the young girl had her appendix and a portion of her bowel removed.

The girl’s mother, Faye, from Rainhill in Merseyside, England, said,

“The pains got worse so I took her to Whiston Hospital. They thought it might have been her appendix at first. “Then they ruled that out and thought it might have been gastroenteritis until she started vomiting black stuff. They did a scan and found 10 of the ball bearings. Magnetic balls were lodged in her bowel and appendix”. Faye added.

The girl was rushed in for emergency surgery at Alder Hey Children’s hospital.

Her mother said, “They had to take part of her bowel away and re-stitch it. There was one stuck in her appendix so they had to remove that.”

She won’t be able to go home for another week or two.

Speaking on her daughter’s condition, Faye added,