Actor, Jim Iyke takes Tonto Dikeh on an expensive lunch date (Photos)

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has won the heart of Tonto Dikeh’s fans after she disclosed that he took her on an expensive lunch date.

Taking to Instagram to share some photos from the lunch date, Tonto wrote;

“This is how my Brother from another mother, My Surest Gee @jim.iyke Rolled up to my school to take me out for a Luxurious Lunch… JIM:- Lil’ Sis Am proud of you ME:- Bro-Am hungry JIM:- Hop in the car zooms to @brookloungeabuja ME:- Thank you so much, Biggie @jim.iyke

I celebrate and Appreciate you Fam… Shiiiii I LOVE YOU JIMMY”

Taking to the comment section of the photos to react,

@kashamyohanna wrote “Awwww my two fave under one roof, I can’t love u guys any less”

@realadybee wrote “Oh…so nice Thanks @jim.iyke for all you do for our own KingT”

@the.ksisters wrote “THANK YOU @jim.iyke FOR BEING A KIND AND LOVING BROTHER TO OUR KING TONTO …. I LOVE THE SMILE ON HER FACE…IT SHOWS SHE’S SO HAPPY”