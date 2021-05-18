TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy…

Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive…

New ‘menacing’ photos of Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi spur…

Ozo speaks on current relationship with Nengi (Video)

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on where…

Another clout? fans react to the video of Davido fanning Sophia…

‘After you don lead us astray finish’ –…

BBNaija: Neo showers his love interest Vee with romantic…

‘I am an introvert and I fear no one’ – Actress, Tonto Dikeh reveals the unknown about her

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Tonto Dikeh reportedly buys a new mansion in Aso Drive, Abuja ahead of her 35th birthday (Video)

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed the unknown about her.

According to the mother of one in her recent post on Instagram, some unknown facts about her includes having fear for no one and being an introvert. Speaking further, Tonto said she is camera shy and colour blind.

Read all she wrote below;

READ ALSO

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on…

Fun Fact about Me you:-
1)I am camera Shy
2)I am an Introvert
3)I respect All BUT
HAVE NO FEAR FOR
NONE.
4)NEVER OWNED A FAKE ACCOUNT I THINK IT’S FOR COWARDS, I WILL SAY MORE TO YOUR FACE THAN ANYWHERE ELSE…
5)I am Medically Colour Blind…I see colours in different Shades of Grey….”

Reacting to this;

@chinasapeaceobike wrote “Introvert??? Wow…you don’t look it…you look bold and outgoing”

@eyebreakdrules wrote “Respect All But Have No Fear For None!”

@tonto_mama_de_papa wrote “Momma I’m sure you’re an ambivert”

@juliet_gilberth wrote “And I love you in different shades of grey”

@_mo_adunni wrote “You are also a cheerful giver”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy photos to celebrate…

Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive boyfriend because of…

New ‘menacing’ photos of Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi spur reactions from social…

Ozo speaks on current relationship with Nengi (Video)

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to himself on his 30th…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on where he met her

Another clout? fans react to the video of Davido fanning Sophia Momodu at their…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian based tech company set to rival Tinder with a newly launched contact…

Man reveals his friends reactions when he told them he has never cheated on his…

Burna Boy sparks reaction after saying he’s not a Nigerian artiste

‘I have done my best as a mum’ – Shola Ogudu reacts after…

Model, Naomi Campbell becomes a mother at 50 years old

Singer, Timaya floods social media with photos from his 3rd child, Maya’s…

‘This is a feeling money cannot buy’ – BBNaija Kiddwaya says…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More