‘I am an introvert and I fear no one’ – Actress, Tonto Dikeh reveals the unknown about her

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed the unknown about her.

According to the mother of one in her recent post on Instagram, some unknown facts about her includes having fear for no one and being an introvert. Speaking further, Tonto said she is camera shy and colour blind.

Read all she wrote below;

Fun Fact about Me you:-

1)I am camera Shy

2)I am an Introvert

3)I respect All BUT

HAVE NO FEAR FOR

NONE.

4)NEVER OWNED A FAKE ACCOUNT I THINK IT’S FOR COWARDS, I WILL SAY MORE TO YOUR FACE THAN ANYWHERE ELSE…

5)I am Medically Colour Blind…I see colours in different Shades of Grey….”

Reacting to this;

@chinasapeaceobike wrote “Introvert??? Wow…you don’t look it…you look bold and outgoing”

@eyebreakdrules wrote “Respect All But Have No Fear For None!”

@tonto_mama_de_papa wrote “Momma I’m sure you’re an ambivert”

@juliet_gilberth wrote “And I love you in different shades of grey”

@_mo_adunni wrote “You are also a cheerful giver”