TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Motherhood is already making me a better person – DJ Cuppy…

“Not all relationships will lead to marriage” – Davido’s alleged…

I’m in the worst shape of my life – Will Smith says as he…

Fuji singer, Pasuma celebrates ex-lover, actress, Ronke Odusanya…

Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed…

Actor, Alex Ekubo proposes to his girlfriend in the US (Photo)

It’s time to organize self defense classes for women –…

BBNaija’s Lilo blows hot on people who curse each other…

Beautiful moment Alexx Ekubo proposed to his girlfriend (Video)

Actor, Zubby Michael acquires a new Range Rover

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael on the acquisition of his new ride ‘Range Rover’

Excited Zubby took to Instagram to share the good news of his latest addition.

Captioning the video, the 36-year-old wrote;

READ ALSO

CCTV Footage of actor, Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old…

Nigerians continue to blast actor, Yomi Fabiyi on his…

“We move… no be for everybody #ZM #A1 #SA #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup”

This comes a few weeks after Zubby was appointed as a Special Adviser on media by the Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano.

Reacting to this;

@onyi.c.onyi1 wrote “Commot nylon zubby”

@dante_mulla wrote “You Dey restrict my airflow Bozz”

@jc_couture__ wrote “E choke. Congratulations oo”

@official_idris147 wrote “Bro where you Dey see all this money”

@i_am_salvador1 wrote “More grace senior man”

@official_lordemmy wrote “I respect you sir…i so so love your doings….it captivating”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Motherhood is already making me a better person – DJ Cuppy says as she…

“Not all relationships will lead to marriage” – Davido’s alleged 4th Baby Mama

I’m in the worst shape of my life – Will Smith says as he shows off his…

Fuji singer, Pasuma celebrates ex-lover, actress, Ronke Odusanya on her birthday

Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son,…

Actor, Alex Ekubo proposes to his girlfriend in the US (Photo)

It’s time to organize self defense classes for women – BBNaija’s…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

10-year-old Nigerian refugee becomes National Chess champion in the United…

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 4th child on her 1st birthday, says her joy is full

One week to my wedding, I’m lost – Lady reveals

I wouldn’t shrink for you to grow – Laycon says amidst release of…

Forever young – Genevieve Nnaji blesses fans and followers with new photos…

Actor, Zubby Michael acquires a new Range Rover

Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola shares scary story of how she narrowly…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More