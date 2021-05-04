Actor, Zubby Michael acquires a new Range Rover

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael on the acquisition of his new ride ‘Range Rover’

Excited Zubby took to Instagram to share the good news of his latest addition.

Captioning the video, the 36-year-old wrote;

“We move… no be for everybody #ZM #A1 #SA #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup”

This comes a few weeks after Zubby was appointed as a Special Adviser on media by the Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano.

Reacting to this;

@onyi.c.onyi1 wrote “Commot nylon zubby”

@dante_mulla wrote “You Dey restrict my airflow Bozz”

@jc_couture__ wrote “E choke. Congratulations oo”

@official_idris147 wrote “Bro where you Dey see all this money”

@i_am_salvador1 wrote “More grace senior man”

@official_lordemmy wrote “I respect you sir…i so so love your doings….it captivating”