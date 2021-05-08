Adesua and Banky W serve couple goals as they step out in matching track suit

Nigerian power couples, Banky W and Adesua have yet again served their fans and followers on Instagram some couple goal inspiration.
In a video the new parents shared on her Instagram pages, they were seen rocking a matching tracksuit outfit.
Captioning the post, Banky wrote;
“A Lil Wellington Spice for your Saturday Night.
The mother of one also hinted at how she managed to get Banky’s exact tracksuit.
In her words;
“Me: Banky, I want this tracksuit. It looks so good…
Banky: @davidwej doesn’t make for women oh
Me: No problem. I’ll wear the smallest men’s size.”
Watch the video below;
@sunshinetega wrote “Power couple”
@uchennannanna wrote “It’s the matching outfit for muaa:
@preweddingnaija wrote “This picture slaps!!!”
@adesuaetomi wrote “fineeee boyyyy”
@mrmacaroni1″God when… who go visit me bayii”
@acupofkhafi wrote “It’s the matching outfits for me”
