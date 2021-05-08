Adesua and Banky W serve couple goals as they step out in matching track suit

Nigerian power couples, Banky W and Adesua have yet again served their fans and followers on Instagram some couple goal inspiration.

In a video the new parents shared on her Instagram pages, they were seen rocking a matching tracksuit outfit.

Captioning the post, Banky wrote;

“A Lil Wellington Spice for your Saturday Night.

The mother of one also hinted at how she managed to get Banky’s exact tracksuit.

In her words;

“Me: Banky, I want this tracksuit. It looks so good…

Banky: @davidwej doesn’t make for women oh

Me: No problem. I’ll wear the smallest men’s size.”

Watch the video below;

@sunshinetega wrote “Power couple”

@uchennannanna wrote “It’s the matching outfit for muaa:

@preweddingnaija wrote “This picture slaps!!!”

@adesuaetomi wrote “fineeee boyyyy”

@mrmacaroni1″God when… who go visit me bayii”

@acupofkhafi wrote “It’s the matching outfits for me”