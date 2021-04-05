TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and Banky W’s story of how they lost their set of twins

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele and other Nigerian celebrities have reacted to Adesua and Banky W’s story of how they lost their twins.

This comes after the celebrity couple shared a video where they revealed some of their struggles and challenges before they became parents.

According to Adesua, she suffered from PCOS, did IVF twice, lost her set of twins before God finally answered her prayers.

Reacting to this,

“@Toyin Abraham wrote; “adesuaetomi hmmm I can relate… Thanks for sharing dear.. God bless you and bless our children”

@funkejenifaakindele Wrote “Thank you for sharing this with us. Thank you thank you. Thank you. @adesuaetomi @bankywellington”

@moabudu wrote “Dear @bankywellington and @adesuaetomi thank you so much for sharing your story. God is faithful all the time. All my love”

@uzoosimkpa wrote “Profound! Thank you both so much for sharing this.”

@realwarripikin wrote “Wow wow wow this is Powerful…indeed Having faith in God won’t stop you from hurting.”

@gbemioo wrote “Thank you for sharing this . So many of us go through so much pain in silence . God bless you”

@alex_unusual wrote “Thanks for strengthening others “

