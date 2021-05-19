Badboytimz detained for allegedly swindling his record label & show organizers (Video)

Olorunyomi Oloruntimilehin, also known as BadBoyTimz, a Nigerian musician, has been arrested.
The singer was seen in the company of police officers, with his hands cuffed behind his back, in a video that has gone viral.
He was arrested, according to sources, for allegedly defrauding his record label and show promoters.
watch video below;
Singer Badboy Timz arrested in Abuja for allegedly defrauding his record label and show organizers. pic.twitter.com/LYWOml628B
— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 19, 2021
While commenting on the matter, controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo hinted that the singer and his team are fighting.
Her comment is as follows:
When your team becomes your enemy, your music career is over. Nobody will sign you or collaborate with you
