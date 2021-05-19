Badboytimz detained for allegedly swindling his record label & show organizers (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NewsEntertainment
By San

Olorunyomi Oloruntimilehin, also known as BadBoyTimz, a Nigerian musician, has been arrested.

The singer was seen in the company of police officers, with his hands cuffed behind his back, in a video that has gone viral.

He was arrested, according to sources, for allegedly defrauding his record label and show promoters.

Read; Fireboy is the biggest winner at this year’s Headies award (Full list)

watch video below;

While commenting on the matter, controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo hinted that the singer and his team are fighting.

Her comment is as follows:

When your team becomes your enemy, your music career is over. Nobody will sign you or collaborate with you

