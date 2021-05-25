Buhari’s aide discloses why the president was absent at the funeral of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Attahiru

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has explained why her boss was not present at the funeral of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers killed in a plane crash last Saturday.

In a tweet, Onochie said that any funeral outside the Presidential Villa must be given Buhari 48 hours’ notice.

“Why [email protected] did not attend the funeral for our late Chief of Army Staff and the other heroes who died in an aircrash.

”For a Nigerian President to be at any funeral or event outside the Villa, the event must have at least 48 hours,” Onochie tweeted.

Read; General Ibrahim Attahiru’s last message to officers before his death

Last week, Attahiru and ten other military officers died in a plane crash in Kaduna.

Their plane crashed at the Kaduna International Airport when they were on an official trip to Kaduna.
On Saturday, the bodies were flown back to Abuja and buried at the military cemetery.
Buhari and his Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, were, however, physically absent from the Abuja burial ceremony.

Nigerians were outraged by their absence and denounced the decision to skip the burial.

Buhari and Osinbajo’s absence at the burial of Attahiru and the 10 officers, according to former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, was insensitive.

