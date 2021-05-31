TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi finally unveil their…

“He looks restless and scared” – Fans react to new wedding photos…

Adeherself trends as alleged former boyfriend, Cute Abiola weds…

Nigerians react as UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is seen…

‘Well deserved’ – Reactions as Fans buy BBNaija…

Nengi gives 300k as giveaway, promises a lunch date with 5…

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school in…

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s daughter begins her music career…

Striking resemblance between Simi and her daughter generates…

Congratulation messages pour in as Jude Okoye and wife, Ify welcome their third child

Entertainment
By Olumide

Congratulations message has been pouring in for music executive, Jude Okoye and his wife, Ify as they welcomed third child.

This comes after Ify, who is former beauty queen shared the news on Instagram, hours after she hilariously recounted how she got pregnant in 2020 even after saying “it can never be her” after seeing “everyone pregnant” in that year.

Ify Okoye who disclosed that they welcomed a baby boy, added that he’s been named “Ethan Jidenna Okoye”. The Babycouple already have two daughters together.

READ ALSO

Popular Nigerian singer is Naomi Campbell baby daddy –…

Reactions as BBNaija’s Mike Edwards gets Nigerian…

She wrote,

Sent straight from heaven
Came an angel for me to love
To hold and rock and kiss good night
To wrap my arms around real tight.
?????????
When you were born, you filled my heart with pride,
And I was overcome by the joy I felt inside.
?????????
As I held you in my arms that very first day, I knew I would never let any harm come your way.
?????????
With your tiny little hands and tiny little feet,
Every time I look at you, my heart skips a beat.
?????????
I love you Ethan Jidenna Okoye..
?????????
Our baby Boy is here and I can’t keep calm

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi finally unveil their daughter…

“He looks restless and scared” – Fans react to new wedding photos of IG skit…

Adeherself trends as alleged former boyfriend, Cute Abiola weds another lady

Nigerians react as UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is seen running to catch a…

‘Well deserved’ – Reactions as Fans buy BBNaija Dorathy a…

Nengi gives 300k as giveaway, promises a lunch date with 5 Chelsea fans over…

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school in Ibadan

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

ECOWAS suspends Mali from its institutions after coup

Love id a beautiful thing – Princess Shyngle hints at finding love again

Photo of food tray which reportedly cost 150k sparks mixed reactions

As fun as it looks this our work no easy – Davido

Congratulation messages pour in as Jude Okoye and wife, Ify welcome their third…

Between Toke Makinwa tackles a troll who accused “female motivational…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo sheds hot tears after what her colleagues in the movie…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More