Congratulation messages pour in as Jude Okoye and wife, Ify welcome their third child

Congratulations message has been pouring in for music executive, Jude Okoye and his wife, Ify as they welcomed third child.

This comes after Ify, who is former beauty queen shared the news on Instagram, hours after she hilariously recounted how she got pregnant in 2020 even after saying “it can never be her” after seeing “everyone pregnant” in that year.

Ify Okoye who disclosed that they welcomed a baby boy, added that he’s been named “Ethan Jidenna Okoye”. The Babycouple already have two daughters together.

She wrote,

Sent straight from heaven

Came an angel for me to love

To hold and rock and kiss good night

To wrap my arms around real tight.

?????????

When you were born, you filled my heart with pride,

And I was overcome by the joy I felt inside.

?????????

As I held you in my arms that very first day, I knew I would never let any harm come your way.

?????????

With your tiny little hands and tiny little feet,

Every time I look at you, my heart skips a beat.

?????????

I love you Ethan Jidenna Okoye..

?????????

Our baby Boy is here and I can’t keep calm