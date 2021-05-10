Davido at 10: Our leader and advisor – Davido hails Naeto C for his support

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

As Nigerian singer and owner of DMW record label clocks 10 in the entertainment industry, he has taken time out to hail those who supported him at the start of his music carer.

One of such people is veteran artiste, Naeto C.

Davido in a post he shared via his Twitter handle applauded Naeto C for supporting him.

He also described the veteran as his leader and advisor.

He wrote, ”Thanks for the verse big bro @NaetoC, all the shows and support, will never forget! Our leader and advisor! E choke for your side die! #DavidoAt10 #echoke”

In another report, Mavin boss, Don Jazzy had also revealed he has been a fan of Davido from way back.

See also: I’ve been your fan from way back — Don Jazzy to Davido

